Keith Egli not seeking re-election as Ottawa councillor

Another veteran councillor at Ottawa City Hall will not be seeking re-election in October.

Coun. Keith Egli has announced he will not be seeking re-election after three terms representing Knoxdale-Merivale ward.

Egli says he made the decision not to seek re-election while on a vacation with his wife celebrating their 30th anniversary.

"Over the last 12 years, I have had the privilege of representing the very engaged residents of Ward 9," Egli said in a statement on social media. "It has been my most rewarding professional role and one that I hope I have carried out effectively on behalf of my community.

"We have weathered the impact of a tornado on our community and lived through waves of COVID and that is just in the last four years. I have seen such kindness and collaboration in Ward 9. It has truly been a pleasure to work on behalf of so many wonderful community members."

Egli was first elected councillor in 2010. He currently serves as chair of the Ottawa Board of Health.

Egli is the latest in a series of veteran councillors announcing they will not be seeking re-election. Councillors Jean Cloutier and Scott Moffatt have said they will not be seeking re-election. Councillors Catherine McKenney and Diane Deans have said they will be running for mayor. Jim Watson will not be seeking a fourth term as mayor of Ottawa.

Egli acknowledged public life can take a toll on your private life, and thanked his family for putting up with the "political life of my career with all its stresses, sacrifices and strains over the last 12 years."

"So, it is with both a sense of accomplishment and sadness that I announce that I will not be running for re-election as councillor for ward 9," Egli said. "I hope to continue to give back to our city in other ways and will continue to serve on the Boards of Youth Services Bureau and Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa."

May 2 is the first day people can file to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee for the 2022 municipal election. Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.