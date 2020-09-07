OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services says two kayakers were rescued near the Aylmer Marina on Monday after one began sinking.

Fire officials say they received a 911 call Monday from a kayaker who said his partner had overturned and was taking on water. The boats were tied off together and both kayakers were wearing life jackets.

They were near Aylmer Island at the time of the 911 call, but drifted toward the Aylmer Marina in part because of strong winds, a press release from Ottawa Fire Services said. Gatineau Fire Services also assisted in the rescue.

A water rescue team was able to reach the kayakers and bring them safely to shore where they were assessed by Ottawa paramedics; however, no injuries were reported.

This is the second reported water rescue on the river this long weekend, as another kayaker was escorted to shore by water rescue crews on Sunday near the Remic Rapids.