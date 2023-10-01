Ottawa

    • Kayakers rescued from Deschenes Rapids Saturday evening

    The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OttFire) The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OttFire)

    Ottawa firefighters helped rescue two kayakers who called for assistance after getting too close to the Deschênes Rapids on Saturday.

    Water rescue crews were sent to the Ottawa River near Cassels Street at 6:49 p.m.

    One of the kayakers was able to paddle away from the rapids and make their way to rescuers, but the other capsized and went through the rapids. Another water rescue team was present downriver to help the individual.

    Both kayakers were safely ashore by 7:11 p.m.

