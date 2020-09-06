Advertisement
Kayaker rescued at Remic Rapids
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 1:56PM EDT
An Ottawa Fire Services water rescue crew helps a kayaker who was struggling to return to shore along the Ottawa River, Sept. 6, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Ottawa Fire Services / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services says a kayaker has been safely rescued after struggling to return to shore Sunday afternoon.
A 911 call reported the kayaker was having trouble returning to shore in the Remic Rapids area at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
A water rescue crew launched onto the Ottawa River a short time later and was able to bring the kayaker back to shore safely.
No one has been hurt.