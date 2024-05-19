OTTAWA
Ottawa

Kayaker rescued after going missing in the water on Cassels Street

Ottawa Fire Services says a kayaker has been rescued after going missing in the water on Cassels Street.

Crews say they received a call Saturday just before 5 p.m. saying two kayakers were seen entering the rapids, noting that only one was seen after.

Water Rescue teams from Ottawa and Gatineau immediately started looking for the kayaker.

The kayaker was found shortly after crews launched their boats and started using binoculars to locate them.

