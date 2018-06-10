

CTV Ottawa





After nearly 40 years in business, Karters' Korner is up for sale.

The iconic Stittsville go karting and mini putt facility is gearing up for what will likely be its last season.

"When you spend half of your life in one place, I don't know how to describe it," said owner Paul Joinette. "It's just part of me, I guess, and it's difficult to let go."

Joinette says he made the decision several months ago but couldn't bring himself to talk about it until now.

"It wasn't easy," he said. "There comes a time when you just can't do it anymore. Things pile up and things change."

A lover of race cars and go karts, Joinette teammed up with his brother-in-law in the late 1970s to purchase the piece of property off Fallowfield Road. It was slated to open on June 1st, 1980 but a paving problem delayed that opening several weeks.

"We have some committments and bookings that stretch out into the season, but whatever happens here I will go until the end of October with the business.