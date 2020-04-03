OTTAWA -- A Kanata masseur is facing three new counts of sexual assault.

On Feb. 26, Ottawa Police charged 53 year-old Luis Aroche with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say they launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a woman.

On Friday, Aroche was charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of both false pretences and uttering a forged document.

Police say Aroche is practising massage out of his Kanata residence.

The Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit is concerned there could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5760.