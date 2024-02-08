Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month

Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home has been delayed – again.

"I booked (the Airbnb) until Feb. 13. I need to extend, the same place might not be available, so I might have to scramble and find a new place,” said Rajbhandari.

About a dozen homeowners who bought homes in the Brookline subdivision developed by Minto Group met their neighbours face-to-face for the first time Wednesday. They say they’re all in similar situations, where move in dates provided by Minto were missed.

"The reasons for the delay have been very different, but since December they’ve been telling us, 'it’s coming,' but they’re not," said Mario Mahendran, another homeowner.

The homeowners say the current delays are over their subdivision’s registration.

In statements to CTV News, the City of Ottawa and Minto say an agreement has been finalized, but they’re waiting on the Land Registry Office’s plan for approval.

On Wednesday, Minto told homeowners it could happen as early as next week, but the city told homeowners it could be in the next two weeks.

"To have us suffer like this, is ridiculous to say the least," said Mahendran.

The delays are also posing a financial burden on some homeowners. Melissa Nguyen originally signed for a mortgage with a 24 month rate. Her bank agreed to extend that rate until the end of February, but now Minto has moved her closing date to March 19.

"The rate difference is going to cost me an excess of $1,000 a month, which over the next five years is an extra $60,000. It’s not just chump change," Nguyen said.

Minto says it is providing homeowners with the maximum compensation of $7,500 over 50 days. But the homeowners say that allotment isn’t up to date with current market rates.

"This is just chaos for us. With a family of five people, I can not move into a one bedroom house. I need our privacy, and we’re not getting answers from Minto," said Amrinder Khamba.