

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says a home in Kanata will not be habitable after a fire broke out in an attached garage Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 234 McElroy Drive at around 4:30 p.m. after the homeowner told firefighters fire and smoke could be seen from the garage.

There was no car inside, but tires and other items were there. Fire officials say smoke damage will render the home uninhabitable but the other half of the two-storey duplex will not be affected.

No one has been reported hurt at this time.

A damage estimate and cause for the fire is not available.