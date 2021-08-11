OTTAWA -- The Kanata Fun Fair is extending its stay at the Kanata Recreation Complex on Terry Fox Drive.

The fair, which was to end Aug. 8, proved so popular the organizers decided to keep it running until Aug. 15, so that people would have a little longer to get a taste of what a normal summer feels like.

Kelly Hall and her family heard the fair was staying put, which gave them the chance they needed to get out and enjoy some traditional family fun.

“We are here because we learned they are extending it for another week so we hopped on the bandwagon pretty quickly, it’s good entertainment for families,” Hall said. “It just feels really, really good to be out and about with the crowd again and feeling the energy of people back out doing stuff.”

Geordie Todd, the owner of All Canadian Entertainment, who manages the event, said the pandemic pushed his business to the brink but it’s nice to be back.

“With the capacity limitations, the lineups were pretty long and we wanted to make sure we served the community before we left town,” Todd said. “It just feels great to get back to what we do best putting smiles on kids' faces.”

Once the fair wraps up in Kanata, you will have two more chances to grab some cotton candy and try the rides. From Aug. 20 to 22, the fair will be at the Earl Armstrong Arena raising money for the Gloucester Food Cupboard, then later in September the fair will be at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex in Orleans, supporting the school breakfast program.