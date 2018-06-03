

CTV Ottawa





Nearly a decade ago Robert Wein suffered a severe brain injury and damage to both his legs when he was struck by a vehicle while on his bicycle.

He was a member of the ‘Kanata 5’ – a group of five cyclists who were hit by a van on March Rd.

Wein had been a federal government employee and athlete when a driver plowed into him and four other cyclists in July, 2009. The driver later said he had been asleep at the wheel.

Wein was told he had a 50 per cent chance of survival, and that he would not walk again.

But he continues to exceed expectations.

On Sunday, he marched the entire loop at Andrew Haydon Park for his 8th annual Brain Injury Awareness Walk.

It is an event he organized to raise money for Pathways Foundation, a non-profit agency that specializes in supporting people who live with an acquired brain injury.

Wein started this event seven years ago, in the middle of his recovery, to support others with brain injuries.

He says following the crash, he felt ‘useless’. The walk has given him something to look forward to.

“Lemons are horrible, but you make lemonade, lemonade can be good,” Wein said. “It’s all about perspective.”

More than 100 people attended this year’s walk.