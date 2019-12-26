Justin Bieber has delivered a Christmas gift to fans, revealing details on an upcoming album and North American tour.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar posted a video to his social media platforms titled ".Bieber2020," which promised there's plenty of new music to come.

The "super-trailer," as he called it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a shack and setting forth along a dusty road towards a deserted gas station.

He explains in a voiceover that his past mistakes and experiences have brought him to where he's supposed to be.

Bieber says he'll release a new single titled "Yummy" on Jan. 3.

He'll also launch a 45-show North American tour which includes four Canadian stops, in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).