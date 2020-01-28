OTTAWA -- Justin Bieber's summer tour will stop in Ottawa during the final week of summer vacation.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar will bring his “Changes Tour” to Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, September 1.

Bieber will be joined by special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.ca or www.canadiantirecentre.com for ticket information.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @justinbieber brings the Changes Tour to #RichcraftLive at @CdnTireCtr on Tuesday, Sept. 1.



Tickets are available on Friday, Feb. 14, at Noon. pic.twitter.com/lqRPRxYgzM — Canadian Tire Centre (@CdnTireCtr) January 28, 2020

Bieber teased his summer tour with a video on Christmas Eve, including the stop in Ottawa. He kicks off his Changes Tour on May 14 in Seattle.

The Canadian star will release his new album “Changes” on February 14.