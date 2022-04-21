Jury hears disturbing details of violent Mechanicsville murder as trial begins
WARNING: Some readers may find the details of this story disturbing.
An Ottawa jury heard disturbing details Thursday of the alleged violent sexual assault and death of a woman whose severely decomposed body was discovered more than a week after she was killed in a Mechanicsville apartment.
The woman’s young child was forced to fend for themselves alone before a maintenance worker found the child wearing only a diaper with Cheerios all over the floor, court heard. The worker had come to test the unit’s smoke alarm.
During the opening statement at the first-degree murder trial of Mohamed Barkhadle, who has pleaded not guilty, Crown attorney Carl Lem alleged Barkhadle went to the woman's apartment to deal her drugs on the night of March 11, 2017.
The names of the woman and her child are protected under a publication ban.
The Crown alleges Barkhadle attacked, sexually assaulted and strangled the woman to death—the force so strong it broke her thyroid cartilage in two, Lem said.
After, the Crown contends, Barkhadle moved the victim's body to the tub in the bathroom.
"He stole [the victim's] bank card and disappeared out a side door into the cold March night but before doing so he sent three short texts from his phone to hers in an attempt to divert suspicion," Lem told the jury.
It would be days before the woman's badly decomposed body was discovered by a worker who, along with a contractor, had entered the unit as part of a building-wide check of smoke alarms.
The worker testified when he entered the unit on March 22, after knocking twice and receiving no answer, he was greeted by a young child wearing a diaper and noticed Cheerios all over the floor.
He asked the child about the whereabouts of their mother and the child just "gestured down the hall."
The worker said after looking around in different rooms he turned on the bathroom light and saw something in the bathtub.
"The leg was grey and didn't look like it should," he testified. "There was a very bad odour in the apartment so it was kind of a clue that something was very, very wrong."
The man called 911.
The jury was shown photos of the apartment's dining, living room and kitchen areas which showed a number of items on the ground and on tables.
"[The young child] was dirty and hungry but there was breakfast cereal and other food scattered around the apartment and the bathroom tap running with a small, plastic chair pushed up to the sink," Lem told the jury. "It was clear that [the young child] had been resourceful and independent enough to survive in the apartment for quite awhile."
Lem told the jury the woman cared for her child as well as she could before her death.
"In life she didn't have it easy and faced many challenges but she kept a clean home and cared for [her child] the best she could,” he said.
Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips told the jury Thursday morning that Barkhadle and his lawyer parted ways and that Barkhadle will now act as his own lawyer throughout the trial.
Justice Phillips told the jury it was not to read anything into that and to only consider evidence presented in court.
Barkhadle's former lawyer Paul Lewandowski will now act as an amicus curiae or "friend of the court" throughout the proceedings alongside Howard Krongold.
The trial is expected to last several weeks.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths; possible stabilization in two key metrics
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday – one fewer than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'
A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history
The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
Toronto
-
Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
-
More Toronto police officers to be visible on the TTC after violent incidents
Toronto police will be increasing their visibility on the TTC in the coming days in order to reassure riders that the transit system is safe in the wake of several disturbing incidents of violence.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Sixth wave of COVID-19 may have plateaued, hospitalizations expected to stabilize: public health
Quebec interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said on Thursday that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus may have plateaued, but it's not clear yet. The province's mask mandate will remain until mid-May.
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime
Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."
-
Suspects charged in connection with series of home invasions in North Bay
Four people have been charged in connection with a series of home invasions, the North Bay Police Service said Thursday.
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
London
-
'Revenge travel': Travellers looking to go abroad leads to log lines and tested patience
The line-up inside Cherryhill Village Mall of people waiting to get into the Passport Canada office began at 6:30 a.m. and stretched down the hall, around the corner and in front of the mall businesses.
-
Three new deaths in Middlsex-London due to COVID
Along with 84 new cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.
-
Clubhouse at former River Road Golf Course to be demolished
The City of London says the clubhouse at the former River Road Golf Course will be demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housing
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
No injuries after car crashes into busy Kitchener playground
People at a crowded Kitchener park are shocked no one was injured after a car left the roadway and collided with a play structure.
-
Province announces $5 million for expansions at Kitchener hospitals
The Ontario government will spend $5 million to help redevelop Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener - adding new beds and expanding programs and services.
Calgary
-
Airdrie man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defence
The lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
Saskatoon
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The search for a missing Saskatchewan boy has entered its third day.
-
Man dies in cell after Saskatoon police couldn't find anywhere to take him
Saskatoon Police Service say a man who was in custody — because he had nowhere else to go — died in his cell.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish two fires — one suspicious, the other started by smouldering incense
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to two house fires in 70 minutes Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
'What took so long': Alberta premier among latest Canadians to be sanctioned by Russia
Alberta's premier says he’s "honoured" to be included on the latest list of Canadians sanctioned by Russia’s foreign ministry.
-
Police respond to 'incident' on Stony Plain Road
Stony Plain Road is closed in all directions to traffic between 125 Street and 127 Street in the Glenora area according to Edmonton police.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Downtown Vancouver fire: Cause confirmed, drone used to search for trespassers
The cause of a fire that displaced dozens of low-income residents of a downtown Vancouver hotel was confirmed Thursday, as police used a drone to look for trespassers on the property.
-
Door-to-door 'scam' was actually legitimate, Kelowna RCMP say in correction
Actions previously described by police as a 'scam' were actually legitimate, Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say.
Regina
-
Jury hears closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The jury heard closing arguments in the three-week trial of Dillon Whitehawk on Thursday morning.
-
Southeast Saskatchewan braces for another Colorado Low
Another Colorado low is on the way and is set to bring significant snowfall to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan and into Manitoba.
-
Sask. premier included in latest round of Russian sanctions
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is included in the latest round of sanctions imposed by the Russian Government, along with other Canadian premiers.