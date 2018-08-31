Jump at the pumps for long weekend
A motorist reaches for the pump at a gas station in Toronto on Thursday, February 24, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Dell)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 2:49AM EDT
It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank over the Labour Day long weekend.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase one-cent a litre on Friday, followed by a 2 cent hike on Saturday.
Gas was selling at 126.9 and 127.9 a litre at most Ottawa stations early Friday morning.
McTeague says the increase is due to a weaker Canadian dollar following the Federal Court’s decision to kill the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project.