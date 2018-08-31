It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank over the Labour Day long weekend.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase one-cent a litre on Friday, followed by a 2 cent hike on Saturday.

Gas was selling at 126.9 and 127.9 a litre at most Ottawa stations early Friday morning.

McTeague says the increase is due to a weaker Canadian dollar following the Federal Court’s decision to kill the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project.