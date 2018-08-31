

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank over the Labour Day long weekend.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase one-cent a litre on Friday, followed by a 2 cent hike on Saturday.

Gas was selling at 126.9 and 127.9 a litre at most Ottawa stations early Friday morning.

McTeague says the increase is due to a weaker Canadian dollar following the Federal Court’s decision to kill the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project.