Judge issues order to remove remaining residents of Cornwall Care Centre

A judge has granted a request to force the remaining residents staying put in the Cornwall Care Centre to leave.

The Cornwall Fire Service closed the affordable care residence after numerous fire safety violations came to light during a recent inspection. Around 50 residents were moved to temporary accommodations on March 24, but two residents refused to vacate.

On Friday, The Superior Court of Justice granted the Cornwall Fire Service's motion for a mandatory order to vacate the building at 510 Second St. on a temporary basis.

"Her Honour's decision was rendered orally given the urgency of the relief sought. Her reasons focussed on the significant safety concerns which were the basis for the Fire Chief's decision to take immediate action to vacate the building at the end of last week," the city of Cornwall said in a statement. "The Court acknowledged how difficult this may be for some residents but noted that the City of Cornwall remains committed to finding safe, alternative accommodation for the small number of individuals remaining in the building."

The fire service says the building's fire alarm system was not being maintained in operating condition. Elevators in the building are also not functional.

The building's co-owner, Daniel Orr, has been ordered to make the upgrades by Sept. 1, 2023, and says he will comply.

Tenants of the Cornwall Care Centre pay $1,400 a month in rent, which includes three meals a day, internet and TV. The city of Cornwall says it is covering meals for the displaced residents while they set up in temporary locations.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.