Judge issues order to remove remaining residents of Cornwall Care Centre

The Care Centre on Second Street in Cornwall. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal approved the temporary closure of the affordable care residence due to safety violations. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The Care Centre on Second Street in Cornwall. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal approved the temporary closure of the affordable care residence due to safety violations. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina