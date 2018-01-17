

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa taxi drivers and plate owners taking part in a class action lawsuit against the city will have their day in court.

A judge has certified the lawsuit that claims the city is responsible for damages they've suffered.

The drivers taking part in the lawsuit say that making Uber and other personal transportation companies legal in Ottawa have driven the value of their taxi plates into the ground.

The lawsuit also claims that the city discriminated against the taxicab license holders, as 90 per cent of them are members of minority groups.

One of the plaintiffs, the COO of Coventry Connections, Marc Andre Way explained that if those plate owners were 'old stock Canadians' they would have been treated differently.

"There would have been more consideration given to the industry than we were given," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Evan Solomon on Wednesday afternoon.

Way says the city has given Uber a bonus by allowing them to work in the city without having to follow the same rules that taxi drivers had to follow.

The city's Solicitor Rick O'Connor sent out a memo on Wednesday afternoon addressing the results from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

O'Connor wrote that the threshold for certification is "exceedingly low" and that a class action lawsuit was "preferable to having the matters proceed as individual lawsuits."

He explained that the city would continue to "vigorously defend against the allegations set out in the lawsuit."

The plaintiffs in this case are seeking $215 million damages from the city.