

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa's taxi union has lost a court case alleging Uber came into the Ottawa market illegally.

The City of Ottawa's lawyer released the decision late today.

Taxi drivers had challenged the bylaw that allowed Uber to operate in the city harming their business.

The judge dismissed the claim, saying the city can lisence vehicle-for-hire services like Uber or Lyft.

Uber was officially legalized in the capital in 2016.