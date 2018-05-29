

A frustrated looking Joshua Boyle will have to wait until Friday to learn whether or not he will be granted bail.

After a two-day long bail hearing, Justice Robert Wadden says he will render his decision Friday morning.

At times Boyle, who was wearing a blue button shirt and red vest, looked annoyed with the lengthy proceedings inside an Ottawa courtroom. The former Taliban hostage faces 19 charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Boyle’s charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14, 2017 -- shortly after Boyle and his family returned to Canada -- and Dec. 30, 2017, when the charges were laid. Boyle has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 1.

Boyle, 34, and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were held captive in Afghanistan and Pakistan for five years, before returning to Canada last fall with three children, all born in captivity.

The charges relate to two alleged victims. A publication ban imposed by the judge prevents media from reporting any details of the bail hearing or information that may identify complainants or witnesses.

Boyle’s parents, who have avoided previous court appearances, were in court both Monday and Tuesday for the bail hearing.

The question of Boyle’s mental fitness has already delayed the criminal proceeding against him on several occasions.

His lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, has said Boyle received psychiatric treatment at a facility in Brockville, Ont., before he was returned to a detention centre. A doctor assessing Boyle had previously requested an extension to the 60-day period for a mental health assessment.

None of the charges have been proven in court.