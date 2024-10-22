Jordan Peterson returning to Canadian Tire Centre in 2025
Canadian professor turned conservative media personality Jordan Peterson is returning to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
The arena announced Tuesday that Peterson is bringing his "We Who Wrestle with God" Tour to the nation's capital on March 5, 2025.
Peterson, a University of Toronto professor emeritus, rose to national prominence in 2016 for speaking out against Bill C-16, which banned discrimination based on gender identity. His book "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" was published in 2018 and has sold millions of copies. His follow-up "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life" was released in 2021.
In early 2023, Peterson held an event at the Canadian Tire Centre promoting his second book. The event drew criticism from Somerset Ward Coun. Ariel Troster and several community groups, with calls to cancel it, though it proceeded as planned.
Peterson made headlines over the summer when the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear his case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario, which had ordered him to take a remedial coaching program following social media posts the professional body deemed unprofessional. Comments included referring to former Ottawa city councillor Catherine McKenney, who is trans/nonbinary, as an "appalling self-righteous moralizing thing", saying transgender actor Elliot Page's breasts were "removed by a criminal physician" and replying to a post about overpopulation by saying, "You're free to leave at any point," a comment interpreted as encouraging suicide. Peterson has not had an active clinical practice since 2017 but remains a member of the College of Psychologists of Ontario.
Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged, while speaking under oath at the public inquiry into foreign interference, that Russian state-controlled TV network Russia Today is funding Peterson. Trudeau did not provide evidence for the claim. Peterson denies the claim and told the National Post, where he is a regular contributor, that he is considering legal action against Trudeau.
"We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine" is Peterson's latest book and is expected to be released later this year. His tour will visit dozens of locations in the U.S. and Canada between November 2024 and April 2025.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asian American boba brand finds opportunity after Simu Liu sparks cultural appropriation debate
The Asian American boba milk tea brand, Twrl, have a chance to pitch a pretty well-known investor -- actor Simu Liu. The irony is that it came about after the owners posted a video on TikTok in support of Liu calling out the white owners of a boba drink brand for cultural appropriation on "Dragons' Den," the Canadian version of "Shark Tank."
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
What is 'pink cocaine'? Designer drug linked to Liam Payne and named in Diddy lawsuit
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
Maritime October temperatures soar to record highs while snow falls in the west
Communities east of Alberta set record high temperatures for an Oct. 21 while Alberta itself contended with the first snowfall of the season in some areas.
Toronto
-
'A very concerning incident': Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
-
Ontario judge ordered to undergo coaching for 'abusive and intimidating' tone during family court hearing
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was 'abusive and intimidating' during a family court hearing last September.
-
Almost half of all food wasted in Canada is avoidable, new report suggests
Billions of dollars worth of food is being needlessly thrown away each year in Canada, a new report has found.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government says it wants to hear from Quebecers about the possibility of scrapping the twice-yearly time change.
-
Montreal suburb begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury starts deliberations in Sudbury murder trial
Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of a murder scene many will find upsetting. Reader caution strongly is advised. After three weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury has begun deliberations in the case of a woman charged with second-degree murder in a gruesome stabbing death in December 2020.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Windsor
-
On local location: Two films at WIFF created, directed and produced by Windsorites
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’, two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
-
NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
-
UWindsor researchers get $2.5 million to advance sexual violence prevention program
Researchers at the University of Windsor have been given $2.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to advance a sexual violence prevention program.
London
-
TVDSB taking 'a step in the right direction': ETFO local union representative
The head of the union representing thousands of teachers believes the embattled Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is “moving in the right direction.”
-
'Why not us?': United Way buys building for affordable housing project
It may not look like much now, but when the United Way is done with the second floor of a building in downtown Listowel, there will be new affordable rental units for the community's less fortunate.
-
Child struck while getting off school bus in Grey Bruce
A 13 year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, OPP were called to Highway 10 north of Markdale in Chatsworth Township.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate Kitchener playground fire
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Kitchener playground.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
-
Halloween decorations vandalized in Kitchener neighbourhood
People living in Doon South say they’ve seen a group of teens running around and knocking down Halloween displays.
Barrie
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Suspect arrested in Orillia bank robbery
Police have arrested one person after an alleged bank robbery in Orillia.
-
Suspicious fire at newly-built home causes $2.5 million damage
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
-
Brandon police searching for owners of abandoned puppies
Brandon police are looking to find the owners of a small litter of puppies found abandoned in the city on Tuesday.
-
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
Calgary
-
Cooler temperatures prompt morning electrical grid alert throughout Alberta
An electrical grid alert was issued throughout Alberta on Tuesday morning as temperatures cooled.
-
Colton Crowshoe's killer expected to be sentenced
More than a decade after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible is expected to be sentenced in a Calgary court on Tuesday.
-
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
-
2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools staff votes in favour of strike
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
-
Edmonton Oilers heading to West Edmonton Mall for 2-hour autograph session
West Edmonton Mall will be hosting an Edmonton Oilers autograph session with booths located all throughout the mall on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
'Bullet holes' discovered at Sask Party campaign office in Regina
Two bullet holes were discovered at the campaign office of a Saskatchewan Party candidate in Regina.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Sask. highway
The Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 near Wakaw on Sunday.
-
NDP says leaked audio of Sask. Party candidate reveals party divided on education
The Saskatchewan NDP says signs of internal struggle at the Saskatchewan Party are begging to show after the party leaked audio of an opposition candidate being critical of his party's policies.
Vancouver
-
Youth arrested after alleged threat of school shooting in Richmond, B.C., police say
Police say a youth has been arrested after a report of online threats against a school in the Metro Vancouver community of Richmond, B.C.
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.