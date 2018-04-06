

Jonathan Pitre has passed away.

The Ottawa Citizen reports Ottawa’s Butterfly Child died Wednesday evening in a Minnesota hospital from complications of septic shock.

Tina Boileau tells the Citizen her son is “no longer suffering.”

Pitre was admitted to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital last Friday when he spiked a fever. Pitre had been battling a skin infection that resisted antibiotics for three weeks.

Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a blistering skin condition.

