Jonathan Pitre has died. 

The Russell teen known as the "Butterfly Child" died Wednesday evening in a Minnesota hospital from complications of septic shock. TSN's James Duthie tells CTV Morning Live he received a phone call from Jonathan's mother Thursday morning with the news. 

Tina Boileau tells the Ottawa Citizen her son is “no longer suffering.”

Pitre was admitted to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital last Friday when he spiked a fever.  Pitre had been battling a skin infection that resisted antibiotics for three weeks.

Pitre was born in 2000 with epidermolysis bullosa, a painful and incurable blistering skin condition that caused his delicate skin to easily tear and blister. He travelled to Minnesota in 2016 for an experimental stem cell transfusion at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital to improve his quality of life. 