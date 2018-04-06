

Jonathan Pitre has died.

The Russell teen known as the "Butterfly Child" died Wednesday evening in a Minnesota hospital from complications of septic shock. TSN's James Duthie tells CTV Morning Live he received a phone call from Jonathan's mother Thursday morning with the news.

Tina Boileau tells the Ottawa Citizen her son is “no longer suffering.”

Pitre was admitted to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital last Friday when he spiked a fever. Pitre had been battling a skin infection that resisted antibiotics for three weeks.

Pitre was born in 2000 with epidermolysis bullosa, a painful and incurable blistering skin condition that caused his delicate skin to easily tear and blister. He travelled to Minnesota in 2016 for an experimental stem cell transfusion at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital to improve his quality of life.

Jonathan Pitre was the toughest kid I ever met. The last time we saw each other was just before he left for treatment in the US. He was wise beyond his years. RIP #butterflychild pic.twitter.com/GkZupxVdL4 — Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) April 6, 2018

Jonathan was the most courageous young man I’ve ever met. He had the toughest life imagineable, and yet always saw the positive in it...always found hope through endless pain. His disease gave him a purpose...to help educate, and help other kids with EB. We will never forget him. https://t.co/QYvrlhmOOb — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) April 6, 2018