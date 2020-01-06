OTTAWA -- There's a job opening for a trustee position on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Erica Braunovan held the position but resigned recently because of personal reasons.

The trustee opening is for Zone 10 or the Somerset Kitchissippi area,

Anyone interested must apply to the board by Noon January 31, 2020.

The school board will then choose the next trustee for Zone 10 at a subsequent meeting.