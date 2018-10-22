

Follow this page all evening for live Ottawa election updates from our CTV News team. The polls close at 8 p.m. and live election results should start coming in shortly afterwards.

In Orleans, where there was no incumbent, Matthew Luloff won in a 14-way race, the largest in the city's history for one ward. Luloff won 23.8 per cent of the vote, compared to 22 per cent for runner-up Catherine Kitts.

In Gloucester-South Nepean, former CTV Ottawa anchor Carol Anne Meehan defeated incumbent Michael Qaqish. She won 42.5 per cent of the vote compared to 38.7 for Qaqish.

In another notable upset, Glen Gower beat incumbent Shad Qadri in Stittsville. It was a one-on-one race, with only two candidates, and Gower won handily, taking 58 per cent of the vote.

And in Kanata North, where there was no incumbent, Jenna Sudds won what was thought to have been a close race, but she won it quite handily. She took 47 per cent of the vote, compared to 32 per cent for runner-up Matt Muirhead, who had also run in 2014, and 20 per cent for former Ottawa Champions baseball team president David Gourlay. Sudds had the endorsement of retiring councillor Marianne Wilkinson.

Jim Watson was re-elected to a third consecutive term, beating his closest contender Clive Doucet by a large margin. Watson said this was an exciting win for him but also an emotional one.

“It’s the first time my parents won’t be with me on this incredible journey,” Mayor Jim Watson said at his victory party tonight, “They were with me in 1991 when I became a city councilor and every re-election since and sadly, they passed away in the last couple of years and it's the first time I haven't had my parents to celebrate with me and I know they're looking down with a sense of pride in their son and daughter and I miss them every day.”

In Innes ward, where there was no incumbent, Laura Dudas has been elected.

Several incumbents have been relected in their respective wards: Eli-El Chantiry in West Carleton-March, Rick Chiarelli in College, Mathieu Fleury in Rideau-Vanier, Tim Tierney in Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Tobi Nussbaum in Rideau-Rockcliffe, Catherine McKenney in Somerset, Jeff Leiper in Kitchissippi, Riley Brockington in River, Jean Clouthier in Alta Vista, Stephen Blais in Cumberland, George Darouze in Osgoode, Scott Moffatt in Rideau-Goulbourn and Allan Hubley in Kanata South.

Some unsurprising re-elections so far: Jan Harder in Barrhaven, Stephen Blais in Cumberland and Keith Egli in Knoxdale-Merivale.

In Bay ward, where there was no incumbent, Theresa Kavanagh has been elected. She's a former school trustee.

Jim Watson has been re-elected, CTV declares. That makes him the first Ottawa mayor since Marion Dewar in 1982 to win a third consecutive mandate.

The polls have closed in Ottawa. We should start seeing results shortly. In the meantime, in Gloucester South-Nepean, where Michael Qaqish is facing a strong challenge, supporters are anxiously awaiting the results:

The results should start coming in fairly quickly once the polls close at 8 p.m. Most candidates are scheduled to show up at their end-of-campaign parties a few minutes after the polls close.

At Jim Watson's party at the RA Centre, the snacks have already been broken out:

With one hour until the polls close in Ottawa, our CTV News team is fanning out across the city to cover the results:

- Megan Shaw is in Kanata North, where it's a race with no incumbent.

- Stefan Keyes is in Rideau-Vanier, where Mathieu Fleury is hoping to be elected to a third term as councillor.

- Matt Skube is in Gloucester-South Nepean, where incumbent Michael Qaqish is facing a strong challenge from Carol Anne Meehan

- Leah Larocque is in the east end, where the wards of Orleans and Innes both have races without incumbents.

- And Joanne Schnurr is at the Jim Watson party, which is at the RA Centre, with his campaign logo projected on the side for passersby to see:

With just under two hours until the polls close, many of the candidates have been tweeting their campaign's get-out-the-vote efforts today. Voter turnout in the 2014 municipal election was just under 40 per cent; that was down from 44 per cent in 2010 and 53 per cent in 2006.

It’s Election Day in the City of Ottawa.

CTV Ottawa will have complete election results during special coverage from 8pm to 9pm.

There will be at least four changes at Ottawa City Council as four incumbents in Bay, Kanata North, Orleans and Innes wards are not on the ballot.

Coverage on CFRA Radio starts at 7pm with Brian Lilley.

After a five and a half month campaign, residents head to the polls to elect a Mayor, Councillor and School Board Trustee for a new four year term. There are 189 candidates on the ballot for Mayor, Ward Councillor and School Board Trustee in Ottawa.

Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city. There are 350 voting places across Ottawa to vote, with all locations accessible to persons with disabilities.

To find out where to vote, visit the City of Ottawa’s election website.

All voters who are inside the polling station by 8 p.m. will be entitled to vote. The City says the busy times to vote tend to be when polls open, at lunchtime and after work.

Nearly 634,000 people are eligible to cast a ballot in today’s municipal election. More than 56,000 people cast ballots in five days of advance polls.

The City of Ottawa says the 2018 Municipal Election will cost $6.4 million.