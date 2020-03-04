OTTAWA -- Jim Little has been fired as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ottawa Senators.

Less than two months after Little was hired, the Board of Directors announced that he has been dismissed from his duties, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Senators said “this decision was made as a result of conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League."

Little was named CEO of Senators Sports and Entertainment on Jan. 10. Little had previously worked with Shaw, the Royal Bank of Canada, Bell Canada and Bombardier.

The statement from the Senators adds "senior management has assumed the duties of the CEO and an executive search firm has already begun work on an identifying appropriate candidates."

A new CEO for the Senators is expected to be announced in a few weeks.