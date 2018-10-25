

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





CUPE local 503 and the United Way are bringing some of Canada’s biggest musical acts together next month for a benefit concert to support the victims of the September 21 tornadoes.

The Jim Cuddy Band will headline the After the Storm: Tornado Relief Concert November 10, at TD Place Arena.

The concert is free with a donation to the United Way. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and musical acts will play from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Other acts include Matt Mays, Sarah Harmer, Kellylee Evans, Le Groupe Swing, Jim Bryson, Rebecca Noelle, Kira Isabella, Craig Cardiff and Jeremy Fisher.

The After the Storm group brings charities, local governments, and community groups together to co-ordinate the short- and long-term efforts and funding in the ongoing tornado recovery effort.

“Ottawa has always been very supportive to us,” Jim Cuddy said in a press release. “We are so glad to be able to give back to this community and perform at the After The Storm benefit concert.”

CUPE 503 says the concert came together when Executive Director of Music Canada Live Erin Benjamin–who lives in Ottawa–originally came forward to organize the event.

“We felt we had a responsibility as the music industry to do whatever we could to help. We hope everyone will come - from across the region - and join us for this incredible night.” she said in a statement. “Live music brings us together, and has an extraordinary healing quality. Live music is what we know, it’s what we do. This night is our way of trying to make a difference.”

The Insurance Bureau of Canada recently said the insured damage to homes, business and vehicles from the six tornadoes in the Ottawa-Gatineau region was more than $295 million.