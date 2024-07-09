Jelly Roll brings message of recovery, resilience to The Royal ahead of Bluesfest

Before he took to the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest, country music superstar Jelly Roll made a stop at The Royal on Tuesday to share his journey with mental health challenges and his path to wellness.

Jelly Roll met with patients and participated in a Q&A session where he talked about recovery and resilience and performed an acoustic set ahead of his performance at LeBreton Flats Tuesday night.

Jelly Roll has been open about his time in prison for crimes including aggravated and his time as a drug dealer.

In January, he appeared before U.S. lawmakers encouraging them to pass legislation that would combat the supply and distribution of fentanyl.

Jelly Roll is the headliner for night five of Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.