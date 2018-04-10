

Jeff Hunt is set to move out of the President's role with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

Hunt will step down as OSEG President at the end of the 2018 Canadian Football league season, saying “it’s just time.”

In an interview with CTV Ottawa’s Terry Marcotte, Hunt said “it was never my intention to be a long-term employee of OSEG. I’m an entrepreneur, and I like building things.”

Hunt is an ownership partner in the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group. Hunt, Roger Greenberg, Bill Shenkman and John Ruddy were awarded a conditional CFL franchise in 2008.

Hunt will continue his role as part of the OSEG ownership group, governor of the Ottawa 67’s and alternate governor of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

As he looks towards the future, Hunt says “I’m going to be looking for new and exciting ventures.” He adds the “legacy project” of Lansdowne has set the standards very high.