OTTAWA -- Jeff Hunt says he’s “checked all the boxes” with the Ottawa 67’s and Ottawa Redblacks, and it’s time to do something different.

Hunt is stepping away from his ownership stake with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which owns both the 67's and Redblacks.

“It’s been something I’ve been thinking about for some time,” Hunt told The Drive on TSN 1200 Wednesday afternoon.

“Not always in sports do you get the luxury of choosing when you leave the game or you get away, and I wanted to have that luxury and decide when it was time.”

Hunt owned the Ottawa 67’s when the club won the Memorial Cup in 1999. He was also the public face of the Ottawa Redblacks, helping guide the Redblacks to the Grey Cup in 2016.

Hunt says the decision to walk away from the ownership stake in the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has nothing to do with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say I’m doing it right now in spite of what’s happening with the COVID situation. I can assure you that it has nothing to do with my decision,” Hunt said.

“It’s not like I have a bleak outlook for sports. On the contrary, I believe that over time that this will be a bump in the road for sports, and we’ll get back to what we love to do in Canada and that’s go to live sporting events.”

Hunt is part of the new Atletico Ottawa soccer franchise.

“We are extremely thankful to Jeff for all he has done for OSEG and sports in the city of Ottawa,” said Roger Greenberg, OSEG Executive Chair and Managing Partner.

Hunt says he has “checked all the boxes” with the Ottawa 67’s and the Redblacks, including relaunching pro football in Ottawa and winning titles.

“It’s time to do something different. I know all things 67’s and Redblacks are in great hands with my partners at OSEG and the senior management team there,” Hunt said.

“They really don’t need me anymore, and it’s time to do something different and focus on that.”

Hunt says he will now focus on getting Atletico Ottawa launched and successful.