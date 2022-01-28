Jean Cloutier will not be seeking re-election in Alta Vista ward in October's municipal election.

The two-time council has told constituents he will not be running for re-election, the fifth councillor who has decided not to run again in their wards.

"Spending time with my family through a second holiday season in this ongoing pandemic gave me a clear perspective on where I would like to spend more of my time – with my family and, when allowed, with friends," said Cloutier in a letter Thursday night.

"After giving much thought over the holidays to the upcoming election, I have decided not to run for City Council in 2022."

Cloutier was first elected councillor in Alta Vista ward in 2014, and won re-election in 2018.

Coun. Scott Moffatt and Jan Harder have already said they will not be seeking re-election. Coun. Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney have announced their intentions to run for mayor.