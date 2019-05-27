

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa's Deputy Chief of Police Uday Jaswal will not take over as interim police chief in July. The move was made on Monday at an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting amid allegations of abuse of power and corruption.

Jaswal says he is confident his name will be cleared. His comments come days after a Toronto Sun report detailing an Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) investigation into allegations of corruption within the top ranks of the Durham Regional Police Service where Jaswal served previously as Deputy Chief.

The report says OCPC has stripped Durham Chief Paul Martin of some of his powers, accusing him, Jaswal and another senior officer of abuse of power and corruption.

“I learned of the OCPC order for an investigation late Friday evening from Chief Paul Martin,” Jaswal tells CTV Ottawa.

“These appear to be the same allegations that were sent to the Ottawa Police Services Board last summer in an effort to tarnish my reputation. They have been investigated several times and rejected as false and slanderous in every case. And I am confident that through a fair and transparent investigation the result will be the same this time.”

Jaswal not only defends himself but raises concerns about the authenticity of the allegations and the investigation,

“Concerning for me is that OCPC has refused to provide copies the documents that form the basis of these complaints to the Durham Regional Police Services Board, Chief Martin, or I, although they were requested months ago. Despite that, someone has made the order and related documents available to the media and these cite only allegations that are in many cases several years old. They make references to complaints that have been found to be false, including by the OCPC themselves and to no other complaints.”

The Ottawa Police Services Board hired Jaswal as deputy chief last summer. Sources confirm to CTV that at the time of his hiring, the board was made aware of the allegations in Durham. The allegations raising enough concern, one former board member voted against Jaswal’s hiring.

“I will confirm that when I became aware of the allegations against one of the candidates, I suggested we needed to find out why thisinformationdid not come up in our professional background check and asked toseek clarification,” Ottawa councillor and former Ottawa Police Services Board member Allan Hubley told CTV news in a statement.

“When overruled, I did not vote to support the candidate.”

Another former board member, Tim Tierney, tells CTV he too had concerns about Jaswal's hiring,

"As a member of the police service board I can confirm that multiple board members expressed concern of the allegations, including myself, prior to DC Jaswal's selection. To respect the policies of the board, I am unable to comment further."

The board continued with the hiring of Jaswal and he was sworn in as Deputy Chief in Ottawa in August 2018.

Jaswal has also been considered a front-runner by many for the job of Ottawa Police Chief after Charles Bordeleau’s retirement earlier this month.

“And while being required to go through a similar process again is personally upsetting, I will not be distracted from the important work I am doing with my Ottawa Police colleagues, as Deputy Chief,” adds Jaswal.

“I remain committed to helping lead our members and this organization in a positive and constructive manner so that we can continue to support community safety and well-being for all our residents.”

The current Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, Diane Deans, is expected to comment on the allegations at Monday’s board meeting. In a statement to CTV she says,

“The Ottawa Police Services Board is aware of the media reports regarding the Durham Police Service, though it has received no formal communication from the Solicitor General, nor from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission. Furthermore, there is no suggestion of any related improprieties having occurred within the Ottawa Police Service.

Until such time as the Ministry or the Civilian Commission detail the allegations formally, the Police Services Board is not in a position to comment on the media reports. Once it has had an opportunity to review the allegations apparently set out in the Order-in-Council – which are not proven – the Police Services Board will determine what steps, if any, are appropriate to take in relation to the Ottawa Police Service.”

On Friday, the Toronto Sun obtained a copy of an order-in-council from the Ontario Solicitor General's office. It contains a report from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission that alleges Martin, Jaswal and another senior officer "may have acted in an overbearing, intimidating, harassing and/or tyrannical manner towards both sworn and civilian members of the police service."

It goes on to say that the three "may have ignored, covered up, attempted to cover up, allowed, tolerated, encouraged, participated in or were willfully blind to criminal conduct and/or serious misconduct."

None of the officers are facing criminal charges and the allegations have not been proven.

CTV News has not seen a copy of the report. Jaswal was slated to become interim Chief in July after Charles Bordeleau recently retired.

On Saturday, Ottawa Police interim chief Steve Bell told Newstalk 580 CFRA that the police services board is gathering information.

“We are aware of the media reports, but I can tell you we don’t have any information beyond that," he said. "I do know that our police services board is working to pull any information they can together so that they do have some information to work from. This all generates from an Ontario Civilian Police Complaints Commission investigation, which is one of the civilian oversight bodies that looks over police. So in that, there is an oversight process to be followed, and for me to comment on anything as that process unfolds would be really inappropriate.”

The police services board is expected to name a new chief later this year.