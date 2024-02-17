Jason Dickinson's goal in final minutes helps Blackhawks beat Senators, end 8-game losing streak
Jason Dickinson scored the tiebreaking goal off a rebound of his own shot with 1:52 remaining and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Dickinson drove to the net and scored his team-leading 17th goal past Joonas Korpisalo as the NHL-worst Blackhawks ran their winning streak against Ottawa to 11 games.
Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist in his second game back from a broken jaw. Nick Foligno, one of Bedard's linemates, also scored. The rookie center's other winger, Philipp Kurashev, had two assists. Petr Mrazek stopped 40 shots, including 21 of 22 in the second period.
Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and Jakob Chychrun, the nephew of Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson, added a power-play goal for Ottawa. Korpisalo made 19 saves. The Senators lost their second straight following a four-game win streak.
Bedard, who has 16 goals and 36 points to lead NHL rookies, scored for the first time since connecting twice in a 2-1 overtime win against Winnipeg on Dec. 27. The 18-year-old Bedard had an assist on Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh, his first game after being injured on an open-ice hit in New Jersey on Jan. 5. The NHL's top draft pick of 2023 missed 14 games and nearly six weeks.
The injury-depleted Blackhawks should get forward Anthony Beauvillier (broken left wrist) back in the next few days. The former New York Islanders first-round draft pick returned to full contact practice on Friday.
Chicago played without defenseman Connor Murphy (groin). Struggling 2020 first-round draft pick Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Ottawa defensemen Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub returned from lower-body injuries.
Referee Furman South was struck in the head with the puck with 5:13 left in the first period and left the ice bleeding. Play continued with one ref, Michael Markovic, before South returned to start the second.
Foligno opened the scoring with 6:31 left in the first, tapping in a feed across the crease by Kurashev. The play was keyed by a give-and-go between Kurashev and Bedard as they entered the Ottawa zone.
Stutzle tied it at 1 just 2:28 later, completing a 2-on-1 and give-and-go with Claude Giroux with a tap-in of his own.
Chychrun fired in a power-play goal from the right edge of the crease at 8:13 of the second to put the Senators ahead 2-1. Stutzle dashed up the ice from behind the Ottawa net to draw the attention of Chicago's defenders and create the backdoor chance.
Bedard tied it at 2 just under three minutes later, flipping off a shot from the left circle that slipped between Korpisalo's pads. He was set up by Kurashev.
It appeared Bedard scored off Zub's turnover with 7:36 left in the third to put Chicago ahead. But, the goal was disallowed after a video review showed Bedard entered the Ottawa zone offside.
UP NEXT:
Senators: At Tampa Bay on Monday.
Blackhawks: At Carolina on Monday.
