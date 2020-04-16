PEMBROKE, ONT. -- A charity fundraiser in Pembroke has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jason Blaine Charitable Fund committee says Blaine's annual charity concert and golf tournament has been cancelled this year, but will return next year. The two-day event was scheduled for June 16 and 17 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre and Pembroke Golf Club.

"While this is a disappointing decision to make, it is in the best interest of pubic safety," Blaine said in a press release. "Although I was personally very much looking forward to one of our best events yet, especially with so much planning completed and the support that we have received from our sponsors, guest artists and the community, we all understand that it is necessary that we cancel our event, given the government restrictions on public gatherings at this time."

Last year's event by the Pembroke native, who now lives in Nashville, raised $125,000. The money goes toward several local organizations that support vulnerable populations in Renfrew County.

"This is an unprecedented situation that we are living through. At this time, we turn our minds to keeping people safe and offering our thanks to the emergency and essential workers who are helping those inflicted by this terrible virus," Blaine said.

Blaine recently released a new single, “Drink Too Much,” as part of a new album scheduled for a digital release in June.