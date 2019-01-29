

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





An overnight snowfall was all it took to push Ottawa’s snowfall total for the month of January into the record books.

8 cm of snow fell between midnight and 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, pushing the total snowfall for the month to 97 cm.

That makes it the snowiest January of the 21st Century.

The previous record of 93 cm was set in 1999.

These numbers were recorded at the Ottawa Airport.

Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's News and Views with Rob Snow the airport total is still several centimeters away from the all-time record. A total monthly snowfall of 115 cm is number one for January in Ottawa. It was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm before airport records began.

The airport's records only date back to 1938.

The record for snowiest January 29 at the Ottawa Airport is also within reach. In 1958, 8.9 cm of snow was recorded. With 8 cm by the morning and light snow continuing through the day, that record could also be challenged.

This latest dumping of snow means snow removal crews will be out in force. Ottawa By-law says an overnight parking ban is in effect, meaning no parking on city streets without a permit between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

There is still a chance to add to January’s snowfall total. The current forecast calls for a 30% to 40% chance of flurries Wednesday night through Thursday.