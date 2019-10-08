

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





An apparent problem with a train door at the uOttawa station Tuesday morning triggered a long delay for train service with massive crowds stranded at the Tunney's station.

Platforms at Tunney's were packed as OC Transpo buses kept dropping off passengers from suburban routes.

Many passengers took to social media to express frustration with the long wait for train service.

OC Transpo has not confirmed the cause of the delays, but several riders said on social media that OC Transpo staff were blaming a door jam for the long delays.

Trains were moving again just after 8:30 am. Platforms looked back to normal capacity levels shortly afterr.

This incident happened on the second day of full LRT service without the compliment of a parallel bus service.

So far, no word from OC Transpo on details of the the door issue and why it caused such a long delay for train service.