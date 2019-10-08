Jammed LRT door causes long delays, massive crowds at Tunney's Station
Major delays after a door malfunctioned contributing to a cascading problem throughout the system.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 9:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:28AM EDT
An apparent problem with a train door at the uOttawa station Tuesday morning triggered a long delay for train service with massive crowds stranded at the Tunney's station.
Platforms at Tunney's were packed as OC Transpo buses kept dropping off passengers from suburban routes.
Many passengers took to social media to express frustration with the long wait for train service.
OC Transpo has not confirmed the cause of the delays, but several riders said on social media that OC Transpo staff were blaming a door jam for the long delays.
Trains were moving again just after 8:30 am. Platforms looked back to normal capacity levels shortly afterr.
This incident happened on the second day of full LRT service without the compliment of a parallel bus service.
So far, no word from OC Transpo on details of the the door issue and why it caused such a long delay for train service.
This is why we can’t have nice things. #ottnews #otttraffic #octranspo pic.twitter.com/XWixVHzOau— Jon MacIndoe (@J_MacIndoe) October 8, 2019
Uh oh. Things not going super well at Tunneys right now. #octranspo #ottlrt #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/DRnxFwVdOX— Abe Greenspoon (@worldofabe) October 8, 2019
Dozens or hundreds of people waiting at #Tunneys_Pasture #LRT station!!! #octranspo #train pic.twitter.com/qeQImhMHri— Somayeh Mortazavi (@SomayehMGK) 8 October 2019