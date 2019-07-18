

CTV Ottawa





James Naismith, the pride of Almonte and the inventor of basketball, is among those who will be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame later this year.

The other 2019 inductees are:

Frank Gehry

Cindy Klassen

Triumph

Mark Messier

Jim Treliving

Mr. Dressup (Ernie Coombs)

Will Arnet

“Canada’s Walk of Fame is a symbol of the highest level of Canadian achievement,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “We are fortunate to live in a country that is home to so many diverse and incredible people, and we must tell their stories to truly inspire all Canadians. We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing Inductees of the past 20 years.”

Two more names will be added at a later date.

The awards ceremony will take place in Toronto later this year and will air on CTV.