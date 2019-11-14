OTTAWA - The J.J. Clarke Park, in honour of the CTV News Ottawa weatherman, was officially named in a commemorative naming ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

The park is located on Bridlewood Drive in Kanata.

Mayor Jim Watson and Kanata-South councillor Allan Hubley were both at the ceremony.

Councillor Hubley brought forward a motion to re-name the park in Clarke’s honour in September for his years of delivering the weather and his work for local charities and community organizations.

"J.J. Clarke has been a prominent fixture on the CHEO and Heart Institute telethons for over 20 years, helping CHEO to raise over $10 million just this year," Hubley had said.