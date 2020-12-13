OTTAWA -- It's unseasonably warm this morning in Ottawa but don't expect it to last.

At 7 a.m., the temperature at the Ottawa airport was 6°C, well above the average for this time of year, but the forecast calls for the temperature to drop steadily through the afternoon to about -1°C, which is more in line with seasonal norms.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning but, aside from that, no significant precipitation is expected.

The temperature is forecast to drop to a low of -3°C into Monday morning, still warmer than the average low of around -10°C.

Monday could see a few flurries in the afternoon with a high of 0°C.

A cold snap is forecast to come on Tuesday, as the temperature plunges to a low of -14 and high just two degrees warmer. There is a bright, sunny day in the forecast on Tuesday, however.

Tuesday night could see a low of -21°C.

Highs in the double-digit minuses are expected to last until at least Friday.