OTTAWA -- Summer may be officially drawing to a close, but the warm weather isn't going anywhere.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with some clouds in the afternoon and a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel like 32.

The normal high for this time of year is 19 C.

The warmer-than-usual weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday will have a high of 23 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers iearly int he morning, then clearing.

Sunday will be sunny and 23 C, and Monday will be sunny and 25 C.

The warm weather is expected to continue after that, with rain arriving later in the week.