It will be a rainy Sunday in Ottawa

    Slightly lower temperatures and rain showers are in the forecast for Ottawa This Sunday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 15 C and showers beginning early this morning.

    A low of 11 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

    The temperatures will go up on Monday to reach a high of 21 C – clouds clearing in the morning. A low of 8 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

    It’s going to be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 20 C. At night, it’s going to be cloudy with a low of 9 C.

    The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

    "Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency says.

    "Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

