OTTAWA -- Good morning! How are you faring? Today looks like a good day to get some Vitamin D and a bit of fresh air.

Environment Canada is forecasting slightly above-average temperatures for the next few days and today is no exception.

The forecast high is 7°C, or about 2.5° warmer than normal. We can expect a sunny start to the day, but some cloud cover is expected to move in by mid-afternoon.

Overnight, expect a low of 2°C, which is nearly seven degrees above normal, followed by a cloudy Thursday with a high of 9°C.

Thursday's forecast also calls for periods of rain in the afternoon.

Friday is looking even warmer, with a high of 10°C, and lots of sunshine.

Ottawa Public Health says going for a walk or hike is a safe thing to do, so long as you avoid crowds and keep at least two metres away from others. Wash your hands after coming back inside.

The long-term outlook for the weekend is also calling for mild weather, but a mix of dry and rainy days.