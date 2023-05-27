'It's very frustrating': Ottawa police seeing an increase in drivers charged with stunt driving

Ottawa police are vowing to be out this summer in an attempt to hit the brakes on stunt driving, as officers say they're seeing an increase in the number of drivers travelling at excessive speeds on Ottawa's roads.

"It's very frustrating," Const. Phil Kane told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

"We've seen the tragic results of these collisions; there's been a few recently in our area that has been the result of very high speeds. But we're also seeing a lot of repeat offenders – they haven't got the message."

Ottawa police have laid 175 stunt driving charges on Ottawa roads so far in 2023. During one weekend in May, officers issued 64 tickets for stunt driving and speeding.

The number of stunt driving charges issued to drivers on Ottawa's roads has increased from 150 charges in 2018 to 681 tickets in 2021.

"You've got 2,420 stunt driving charges laid by Ottawa police in the last five years," Kane said.

"Those are people who are purposely driving fast, and there are other people who have no intention of doing it, they just happen to be driving more than 50 or 60 km/h over the limit."

Under the Highway Traffic Act, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more over the speed limit, where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, is charged with stunt driving. On roads with a speed limit over 80 km/h, a motorist is charged with stunt driving if they go more than 50 km/h above the speed limit.

On Wednesday, officers charged two teens with stunt driving in the area of Hunt Club Road, Conroy Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive. Police say the teens were stopped within minutes of each other driving 110 km/h and 132 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Earlier today - OPS Traffic Unit officers deployed to the area of Hunt Club, Conroy & Lorry Greenberg Dr for Speed enforcement…within minutes of each other, 2 teen drivers were charged with Stunt Driving (*132 & 110 in a 60km/h zone). #Stunt #Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/VwFF0bu4Iw — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) May 24, 2023

The charge of stunt driving comes with an automatic 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

"It doesn't matter whose car it is; mom/dad's car, neighbour's car, bosses car, rental car – it's gone, and your licence is gone for 30 days," Kane said.

"Lots of time we have the parent show up and they take out their frustration on us as police and they say, 'you're ruining my son's life' or 'you're ruining my daughter's life.' I'm not the one doing that."

Kane shared a story with Newstalk 580 CFRA about a young man in his 20s that was posting videos on social media about speeding on Ottawa roads.

"One of the videos he posted on open-source social media, he was posting about his car doing 328 kilometres an hour on the Queensway," Kane said.

"And then he posted another one, and this was just a few weeks ago, on the 417 right by Bayshore exit, 10 o'clock at night – 294 km/h. We got him; he's been charged with dangerous operation."

Kane says you should talk with your loved ones about the dangers of speeding.

"Parents, have that talk with your sons and daughters. But it's not just young people; we're getting people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, who are driving well above the posted limit."