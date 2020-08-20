GANANOQUE -- Some residents of Gananoque are crying foul over changes to the town's largest baseball diamond.

A group of about 80 people showed up at Arlene Cartwright Park on Wednesday evening to show their support to the woman who helped fundraise and build the diamond back in 1992.

"This decision will kill baseball in Gananoque,” said one man in the crowd.

"We don't want it destroyed in any way. We want it left the way it was built,” said Arlene Cartwright to the crowd sitting in the bleachers.

A domino effect has happened at the Lou Jeffries Recreation Centre, the town's recreational hub.

About a year ago, the town received news that they won the rights to the Canada 150 outdoor rink that was on Parliament Hill in 2017.

It is currently being installed and will be renamed the Gord Brown Memorial Rink, in honour of the late MP who died in 2018.

The location was selected after vetting all the different locations in town and a decision was made to put it beside the current indoor facility.

That move then led to relocating the tennis and pickle ball courts.

"We decided on a location behind the current arena in the position where it would eliminate part of the right field of the arlene cartwright baseball diamond," said Mike Kench, a Gananoque Councillor.

"The position where we selected was the most logical and economical based on all the different factors."

Kench also said the location was reconsidered for a second time at a different council meeting, and voted on again for a second time that it was the best location for the courts.

"The idea is the baseball will just transition to other local fields like Town Park Field or a couple diamonds out in Lansdowne or Seeleys Bay," said Kench

"Unfortunately, members of the community should have been consulted on a more regular basis throughout this last two years process,” said Gananoque Mayor Ted Lojko.

He noted that a two year recreation study done by the township showed that baseball in the area was on a decline and soccer is on the upswing.

The study also recommended a new soccer pitch be built on the other land that the ball diamond occupies, but Lojko said the new pitch is years away from happening, if it ever does.

"We’re trying to make everything fit. We have a fairly sizeable tennis community in the area and pickleball community and they’ve been waiting almost a year to be able to go back to the playing field. So it's kind of looking at how to balance between the different needs of the community especially in the recreational field,” said Lojko.

The mayor also said the ball diamond is not going to disappear.

"It will no longer be what is considered an adult baseball field, it will used by the younger players," Lojko said.

"The name will stay. The majority will stay but the backfield will be reduced in order to accommodate the tennis court,” he added.

"There is no reason right now for us to tear down the entire ball diamond," added Kench.

Both Kench and Lojko agree that more public consultation should have been done, but also noted no formal petition had been organized.

"There was never a petition brought forward to council,” said Kench.

"They (the people who did the study) should have approached Arlene. They should have basically insisted on more community input," Lojko said.

"They did do an extensive amount of community outreach to the various sectors and they had numerous public consultations with the public but unfortunately for whatever reason those people that are currently coming forward were not part of the process or did not choose to be part of the process.”

Lojko added, "It’s unfortunate that it has come to this and the community feels upset by the whole process but we have been dealing with this issue for almost a year. To figure out how to put the rink, tennis courts in place. We got to the point of basically saying it has to go here because we don't have any other options. That's when its percolated up to causing a lot of resentment, anger from that part of the community.”

For Cartwright, she said the way she found out about the changes was not right.

"When this new plan that’s being talked about was brought in I was not notified in any way that they were going to do anything to this park with my name on it,” Cartwright said.

"This facility, we’re so fortunate to have. And although they may talk about making it smaller, no one wants it smaller. We want to keep this beautiful regulation sized hardball diamond. There is no other diamond in the area like it. There’s other diamonds but no hardball diamond."

When asked if she is in favour of change with new facilities being built at the recreation centre, Cartwright said yes.

"Obviously because I did this (build the park at the time). We needed change," Cartwright said.

"I don’t know how many tennis players there are. I love tennis too. There is a lot more baseball players than tennis players and the tennis courts could go somewhere else. Very easily.”

Cartwright added, "People of Gananoque have had it. They want to be heard on the issue. Whether it does get revisited, let's hope it does. We will win this fight and we’re not going to stop. We’re only going to get stronger."