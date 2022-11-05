It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history

Ottawa residents are enjoying a second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures on this first weekend of November.

The temperature hit 23.2 C at 3 p.m., setting the record for the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 22.8 C, set back in 1938.

The temperature hit 20.7 C on Friday, the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on Nov. 4.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning strong winds will gust through the region this evening.

"Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 km/h. A few gusts to 80 km/h are possible," Environment Canada said.

The winds will strengthen Saturday evening and end overnight. Environment Canada warns the wind may cause isolated power outages.

FORECAST

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy tonight, with showers beginning overnight. Low 16 C.

Showers to end Sunday morning and then clearing. High 17 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 16 C.

Seasonal temperatures return to Ottawa next week. The outlook for Tuesday is sunny with a high of 8 C, while Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 7 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 7 C and a low of 0 C.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS

Just a reminder, daylight saving time ends Sunday morning and clocks fall back.

The time change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, with clocks going back one hour.

When the clocks go back, the sun will rise Sunday at 6:49 a.m. and sets at 4:45 p.m.