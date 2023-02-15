It's the warmest Feb. 15 in Ottawa history, as unseasonably warm weather grips the capital in the middle of February.

The temperature hit 7.5 C at 4 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded on Feb. 15. The previous record was 6.7 C set back in 1954.

Kingston is also seeing record-breaking warm temperatures. The high of 10.9 C at 3:30 p.m. broke the previous record for warmest Feb. 15 of 7.2 C.

It's the warmest day in a week of unseasonably warm temperatures in Ottawa, which threatens to cancel the full season on the Rideau Canal Skateway. Tuesday's high was 5.9 C.

NCC hasn't given up on skating season yet

Less than two weeks ago, a deep freeze hit Ottawa and the city experienced the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years with a temperature of -32.2 C.

The normal temperatures for mid-February are a high of -4 C and a low of -13 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for one more day with above-seasonal temperatures, before snow moves into the region ahead of the Family Day long weekend.

The forecast calls for a cloudy night with a chance of showers. Temperature falling through the evening.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of plus 3 C.

Snow will move into the Ottawa area Thursday night, with 5 to 10 cm of snow possible. Low minus 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow continuing on Friday, with a high of minus 5 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1 C, while Sunday and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries.