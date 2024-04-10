OTTAWA
    • It's the warmest day of 2024 in Ottawa

    The lighthouse in front of the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The lighthouse in front of the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
    It's the warmest day of the year so far in Ottawa, as the temperature hit 21 C for the second straight day.

    However, Environment Canada is warning a spring soaker will move into eastern Ontario at the end of the work week, bringing up to 25 mm of rain on Thursday and Friday.

    The temperature warmed up to 21.4 C at 3 p.m.  On Tuesday, the temperature hit 21.1 C.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few clouds tonight. Low 4 C.

    Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18 C.

    Rain continuing on Friday. High 15 C.

    Environment Canada's special weather outlook says Ottawa and eastern Ontario could see 15-25 mm of rain on Friday.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.

