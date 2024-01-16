'It's the end of an era': Five Lanark OPP officers retire after 30 years of service

Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.

"It's the end of an era at the Lanark OPP Detachment," OPP said in a social media post.

OPP congratulates the five officers for their professional service to the people of Ontario. The five officers with 30 years of service are Paige Whiting, Trish Varrin, Judy King, Glenda Timmins and Carrie Schaffer.

"Congratulations! Enjoy retirement," read the post.

Meanwhile, OPP's social media post sparked people's reactions.

“Thank you Officers. Enjoy the next chapter in your lives. Bravo,” said one comment.