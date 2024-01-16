OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'It's the end of an era': Five Lanark OPP officers retire after 30 years of service

    Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment. (Lanark OPP/ X) Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment. (Lanark OPP/ X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.

    "It's the end of an era at the Lanark OPP Detachment," OPP said in a social media post.

    OPP congratulates the five officers for their professional service to the people of Ontario. The five officers with 30 years of service are Paige Whiting, Trish Varrin, Judy King, Glenda Timmins and Carrie Schaffer.

    "Congratulations! Enjoy retirement," read the post.

    Meanwhile, OPP's social media post sparked people's reactions.

    “Thank you Officers. Enjoy the next chapter in your lives. Bravo,” said one comment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News