It’s the coldest day of the year: Feels like -25 degrees on Friday

It’s the coldest stretch of winter in Ottawa, with the temperatures feeling like -25 degrees on Friday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Friday, with a high -14 C and wind gusts up to 15 km/h. With the wind chill, it will feel like -24 degrees. Friday night will see a few clouds and a low of -18 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -25 degrees.

The cold temperatures will linger over the weekend, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -11 C Saturday. The low will drop to -17 C on Saturday night.

Sunday will see sunshine and a high of -9 C.

Meanwhile, Monday will have a high of -1 C with 30 per cent chance of flurries.