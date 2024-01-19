OTTAWA
    • It’s the coldest day of the year: Feels like -25 degrees on Friday

    Ottawa in the cold
    It’s the coldest stretch of winter in Ottawa, with the temperatures feeling like -25 degrees on Friday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Friday, with a high -14 C and wind gusts up to 15 km/h. With the wind chill, it will feel like -24 degrees. Friday night will see a few clouds and a low of -18 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -25 degrees.

    The cold temperatures will linger over the weekend, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -11 C Saturday. The low will drop to -17 C on Saturday night.

    Sunday will see sunshine and a high of -9 C.

    Meanwhile, Monday will have a high of -1 C with 30 per cent chance of flurries.

