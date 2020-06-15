GATINEAU, QC. -- Quebec took another major step forward in reopening Monday by allowing customers to dine inside restaurants for the first time in months.

“It’s so nice at last to have a normal life even though we see masks and things like that,” said Marie-Josée Tardif who was enjoying lunch at Pacini in the Hull sector of Gatineau.

Several new health measures have been put in place including Plexiglas separating booths and tables spaced six feet apart. Servers all wear masks and the bathrooms are cleaned after every use.

“It’s not invasive, it’s very simple,” Tardif said of the measures. “We still have the same atmosphere in the restaurant.”

“We were looking forward for a very long time to come in here and since it’s the first day it’s why we came today especially,” said customer J-P Lindauer.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Julie Cyr, one of the restaurant’s owners. She says she’s grateful to finally be in this next phase of recovery.

“Just the phone ringing all the day and the people are so happy just coming back you can feel the joy. Even if we have the masks we see the eyes, we see the people happy to come back.”

A busy morning for breakfast at Ben et Florentine was slowed after a brief power outage.

Servers wear face shields and/or masks and customers are asked to sanitize their hands as soon as they enter the establishment.

Tables, chairs and other high-touch services are also washed down after every customer.

After months of take out and delivery, dine-in brings some relief.

“It is a lot of work but we are excited. We’ve been waiting for this for a little while now,” said manager Ines Jani.