'It's okay to reach out:' Olympic figure skater Elizabeth Manley opens up about battle with depression

Olympic silver medalist figure skater and pioneering mental health advocate Elizabeth Manley hosted a forum in the Ottawa Valley on Bell Let's Talk Day.

Speaking to students at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Manley - one of country's greatest success stories during the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary - told her story of competing at the highest level while also battling depression.

"I was 16 years old, I was bald, I gained 50-pounds in water retention because I wasn't allowed to speak about emotions as an athlete in the 80's," Manley told CTV News.

"It was in the 80's and it was it was too early, people weren't ready to hear that. They didn't want to put Canada's sweetheart and mental health in the same sentence."

Manley led a Q&A at the college Wednesday and also participated in a mental health snowshoe walk on campus.

She says it was only after she reached out for help that her situation started to improve.

"Four years to that night, that I literally was considering taking my own life, I was standing on the podium in Calgary."

Social services student Madisyn Park-Moorhead was in attendance for Manley's forum and spoke to CTV News about how this year's Bell Let's Talk Day was more personal for her.

"Recently, one of my friends passed away from mental illness, so I thought it would be important for me to get a refresh and a reminder that it'll be okay," said Park-Moorhead.

Purple Sofa

After snapping a photo with Manley, the two shared a short conversation on the college's purple sofa, a space dedicated to positive mental health conversations.

"She just reminded me to take care of myself," said Park-Moorhead, adding that she left the day's forum with new strategies for noting emotions and journaling to manage her mental health.

Aside from its purple sofa, Algonquin College's Pembroke Campus also offers counselling services, student success specialists, strategists, academic coaches, tutoring and other supports to students.

"Part of what we want to do here is make sure that not only we support students through their academic journey, but that we put in all the supports in place for them in terms of being able to reach out," said the school's dean, Sarah Hall.

Manley said the motivation behind telling her story is the hope that it will make a positive change for at least one person.

"The message today is getting them to understand that it's okay to reach out for help," she said.